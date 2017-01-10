Margins by Ranjan Roy and Can Duruk

Facebook’s communications operation has begun to feel like its completely broken down over the past few days.
|Jan 10
| 17
Atoms are bad now.
|Jan 7
| 2
#HappyNewYear and Thank You to our readers
|Jan 3
| 1
No, you do not.
|Jan 1
| 6
Can and Ranjan reflect on our mistaken prognostications
|Dec 28, 2019
| 4
The coming flood of no-quality information
|Dec 22, 2019
| 3
Hi. This is Can. Today, I’ll be talking about consulting companies. Consulting firms are all the rage these days. I’ve never worked at one, but conside…
|Dec 19, 2019
| 3
Can a single photo still change our world?
|Dec 15, 2019
| 4
Say no to passwords.
|Dec 11, 2019
| 2
Reflecting on a decade of technological advances
|Dec 6, 2019
| 1
Humans are good now.
|Dec 4, 2019
| 2