Margins by Ranjan Roy and Can Duruk

Margins

Margins is a biweekly newsletter by Can Duruk and Ranjan Roy. It’s loosely about business of technology industry, and also technology of the business. We like the name, and the symmetry.

We are interested in how technology is changing the business of everything, with a slight focus on security and media. Coming from different backgrounds, finance and technology, and converging into one, business, we try to hit a nice balance of diversity and coherence.

Also, we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

Can Duruk

Can is a product manager. He worked at Uber, Upthere, and Digg as a software engineer before. He holds an MBA from INSEAD. He likes running, reading, and people making fun of his Turkish name.

Ranjan Roy

Ranjan is a former trader, with a stint at Bank of America. After finishing up his MBA, also at INSEAD, he worked at Financial Times. Now he runs his own newsletter management company in New York City. He loves fried chicken, news, and also fried chicken.